16:39 May 15th 2017 in News, Banks
CLS Data Shows Dip in FX Volumes
The average daily volume (ADV) submitted to CLS in April was $1.52 trillion, down 5% from the ADV of $1.6 trillion that it reported in March. The ADV of spot FX trades submitted to CLS was $435 billion in April 2017, down 5.8% month-on-month and down 8% year-on-year. The ADV of swaps trades submitted to CLS was $988 billion in April, down 4.9% from the previous month, but up 1.2% compared to April 2016. Similarly, the ADV of forwards trades submitted to CLS was down month-on-month, but up year-on-year. CLS reported an ADV of $93 billion for forwards products in April, down 2.1% from March, but up 24% compared to April 2016.