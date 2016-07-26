Skip to main content
CLS Data Shows Dip in FX Volumes

in News, Banks

CLS Spot forwards swaps

CLS Data Shows Dip in FX Volumes

The average daily volume (ADV) submitted to CLS in April was $1.52 trillion, down 5% from the ADV of $1.6 trillion that it reported in March. The ADV of spot FX trades submitted to CLS was $435 billion in April 2017, down 5.8% month-on-month and down 8% year-on-year. The ADV of swaps trades submitted to CLS was $988 billion in April, down 4.9% from the previous month, but up 1.2% compared to April 2016. Similarly, the ADV of forwards trades submitted to CLS was down month-on-month, but up year-on-year. CLS reported an ADV of $93 billion for forwards products in April, down 2.1% from March, but up 24% compared to April 2016.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe