Skip to main content
Change at the Top of Deutsche’s FX Business

in News, Banks

Deutsche Bank David Wayne Russell Lascala Jon Tinker Lee Merchant

Change at the Top of Deutsche’s FX Business

Russell Lascala and Jon Tinker have been named as co-heads of FX at Deutsche Bank, reporting to Sam Wisnia, head of rates, who is now running an newly aligned rates and FX business. The two men replace David Wayne, who has been appointed to a new role running electronic trading across asset classes at the bank as it brings together its electronic trading capabilities. Wayne will report to Garth Ritchie, co-head of Deutsche’s Corporate and Investment Bank as well as assume leadership of the bank’s strategic analytics teams across CIB
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe