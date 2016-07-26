17:44 May 19th 2017 in News, Banks
Change at the Top of Deutsche’s FX Business
Russell Lascala and Jon Tinker have been named as co-heads of FX at Deutsche Bank, reporting to Sam Wisnia, head of rates, who is now running an newly aligned rates and FX business. The two men replace David Wayne, who has been appointed to a new role running electronic trading across asset classes at the bank as it brings together its electronic trading capabilities. Wayne will report to Garth Ritchie, co-head of Deutsche’s Corporate and Investment Bank as well as assume leadership of the bank’s strategic analytics teams across CIB