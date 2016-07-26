Skip to main content
BNP Paribas Agrees $246m FX Settlement

in News, Banks

BNP Paribas FX misconduct Federal Reserve System

BNP Paribas Agrees $246m FX Settlement

BNP Paribas (BNPP) has agreed a $246 million settlement with the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (FRB) relating to past misconduct in its foreign exchange business. The settlement will be covered by existing provisions. This follows the announcement by BNPP of a settlement with the New York State Department of Financial Services on the 24th May relating to the same issue. In reaching this settlement, the FRB acknowledged the bank’s group-wide remediation initiatives and the full cooperation of BNPP in the investigation.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe