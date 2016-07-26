19:41 July 17th 2017 in News, Banks
BNP Paribas Agrees $246m FX Settlement
BNP Paribas (BNPP) has agreed a $246 million settlement with the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (FRB) relating to past misconduct in its foreign exchange business. The settlement will be covered by existing provisions. This follows the announcement by BNPP of a settlement with the New York State Department of Financial Services on the 24th May relating to the same issue. In reaching this settlement, the FRB acknowledged the bank’s group-wide remediation initiatives and the full cooperation of BNPP in the investigation.