A Full Set for ASIC as Macquarie Accepts Enforcement Undertaking

in News, Banks

Macquarie Bank ASIC FX collusion order triggers

Following similar settlements from the big four Australian banks, Macquarie Bank has also accepted an enforceable undertaking (EU) from the Australian Securities Investment Commission (ASIC) in relation to the bank’s FX businesses. Following an investigation, the regulator says it is concerned that the bank failed to ensure that its systems and controls were adequate to address risks relating to instances of inappropriate conduct identified by ASIC. This settlement means that the top five Australian banks have all agreed to EUs from ASIC relating to their FX business.
 

