Skip to main content
Vela to Acquire OptionsCity

in News, Around the World

Vela Technologies OptionsCity Software

Vela to Acquire OptionsCity

Trading and market data technology provider Vela Trading Technologies has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire OptionsCity Software, a provider of futures and options trading and analytics solutions. Vela says the acquisition will expand its front-office capabilities to include analytics and risk management tools, enhance its market access managed services with additional trading and content solutions, and accelerate its data cloud strategy. The acquisition will also accelerate OptionsCity’s growth strategy, the firm adds, providing its clients with access to additional asset classes, trading venues, geographies, low-latency data feeds, and market access products.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe