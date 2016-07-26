00:52 June 26th 2017 in News, Around the World
Vela to Acquire OptionsCity
Trading and market data technology provider Vela Trading Technologies has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire OptionsCity Software, a provider of futures and options trading and analytics solutions. Vela says the acquisition will expand its front-office capabilities to include analytics and risk management tools, enhance its market access managed services with additional trading and content solutions, and accelerate its data cloud strategy. The acquisition will also accelerate OptionsCity’s growth strategy, the firm adds, providing its clients with access to additional asset classes, trading venues, geographies, low-latency data feeds, and market access products.