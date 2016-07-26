Skip to main content
US to Replace Libor

The US appears to have settled upon a reference rate to replace the current London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor). At a meeting last week, the Alternative Reference Rates Committee (ARRC) identified a broad Treasuries repo financing rate, which the Federal Reserve Bank of New York has proposed publishing in cooperation with the Office of Financial Research (OFR), as the rate that, in its consensus view, represents best practice for use in certain new US dollar derivatives and other financial contracts.
 

