09:00 May 25th 2017 in News, Around the World
The Blueprint for Adoption
Along with today’s launch of the full Code, the FX Working Group (FXWG) has also published its Blueprint for Achieving Adoption, in which it lays out four key tenets. These are that the Code should be clear, relevant and reflect good practice in the FX Market; it is the responsibility of market participants to take appropriate steps to adopt the Code in their day-to-day practices and culture; it is the role of central banks to lead by example and demonstrate their commitment to promoting and maintaining good market practice; and it is important that market participants and central banks maintain an active engagement with the Code and have appropriate structures in place to ensure that it remains relevant.