Sterling Steadies After Supreme Court Decision

The UK Supreme Court has decided, by a majority verdict, that the UK’s parliament must approve the government’s decision to trigger Article 50, which formally starts the process for Britain to exit the European Union. Although the decision was largely expected, sterling rose briefly to 1.2540 before dipping sharply as the details emerged – specifically that the government did not have to consult the regional assemblies in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – dropping from the 1.2540 level to 1.2440 before recovering to 1.2490.
 

