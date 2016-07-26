Skip to main content
Second Former HSBC FX Trader Arrested

Stuart Scott, formerly head of FX trading EMEA at HSBC, has been arrested in London and appeared in court to face extradition to the US over allegations of front running and insider trading relating to the bank’s handling of a large order for one of its customers. Last year, Mark Johnson, global head of FX trading at the bank was arrested in New York over the same allegations and also faces charges of front running. Scott was arrested following a formal extradition request by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) and was bailed following the court hearing.
 

