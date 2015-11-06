Saxo Sells Uruguayan Subsidiary

Skip to main content
Saxo Bank has agreed to sell its Uruguayan subsidiary, Saxo Capital Markets Agente de Valores, to DIF Broker, a long-term white label client of the firm. The transaction, having been approved by the relevant authorities, is subject to customary closing conditions and DIF is expected to be the new shareholder of the company as of 31 December 2016. Saxo says that the sale of the Uruguayan subsidiary is part of its strategy to deepen the physical presence in selected markets whilst having a strategy of working closely with local partners in markets where the benefits of a partnership outweigh the need of a physical presence.
 

