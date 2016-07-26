Skip to main content
RMB Internationalisation: Opportunities and Challenges

Celent has released a report today that documents the progress being made in the internationalisation of the renminbi (RMB), and outlines the opportunities that this represents for market participants, as well as the challenges it presents. Discussing how investment managers can benefit from RMB internationalisation, the report says that they should consider adopting new strategies to respond to greater short-term volatility in the currency. It notes that investment managers have traditionally looked to gain from China’s one-way currency appreciation and hold bonds till maturity. “But Chinese regulators’ abandonment of circuit breakers and other protective measures means traditional expectations of regulatory intervention may not hold going forward, opening up more opportunities for short-term price fluctuations,” says the report.
 

