18:57 January 6th 2017 in News, Around the World
Rep Huizenga Named Capital Markets Chair, Speaking at SEFCON in NYC Jan 18
House Financial Services Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling (R-TX) announced the committee’s leadership team for the 115th Congress today, and has appointed Congressman Bill Huizenga (R-MI) as chair of the Capital Markets, Securities and Investment Subcommittee. Rep Huizenga is schedule to speak at swaps industry conference, SEFCON VII, in NYC on January 18. The Capital Markets, Securities and Investment Subcommittee has jurisdiction over legislation in the House pertaining to the SEC, and all matters related to capital markets activities including: Credit Rating Agencies; Regulation and Oversight of Broker-Dealers and Investment Advisers; Equity/Option Market Structure; Fixed Income Market Structure; Corporate Governance; Mutual Funds; Advisors to Private Funds; Covered Bonds; Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB); Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB); Government Accounting Standards Board (GASB); Convergence of International Accounting Standards; and Business Continuity Planning.