Portware Joins FXPA to Engage in Critical FX Market Issues

in News, Around the World

Portware, a FactSet Company, has joined the Foreign Exchange Professionals Association (FXPA) as a supporting member. Launched in 2014, the FXPA is designed to engage key regulators and policymakers to advance a sound, liquid, transparent, and competitive global currency market. Portware is a global provider of multi-asset trade automation solutions powered by artificial intelligence. As a supporting member, Portware says it will help drive the global FX regulatory reform conversation, construct execution frameworks for FX, and collaborate with other thought leaders on key FX issues and market challenges, the company says in a statement.
 

