Skip to main content
Paris Officials Pitch for London Financial Business

in News, Around the World

Brexit Paris London Financial Services Eurozone

Paris Officials Pitch for London Financial Business

Officials from Paris made a pitch for financial firms thinking of moving staff or operations to continental Europe post-Brexit to consider moving to the French capital at an event in London last week. “Brexit is an earthquake,” said Jean-Louis Missika, Vice Mayor of the City of Paris, at the event, Europe - Where To Next? Winning Business Strategies in the Eurozone. He continued: “Brexit is a slow earthquake and it will reshape the economic and financial landscape in Europe.” Missika added that right now political and regulatory authorities, as well as corporates and financial companies, are trying to figure out what this new landscape will look like.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe