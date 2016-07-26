21:30 February 14th 2017 in News, Around the World
Paris Officials Pitch for London Financial Business
Officials from Paris made a pitch for financial firms thinking of moving staff or operations to continental Europe post-Brexit to consider moving to the French capital at an event in London last week. “Brexit is an earthquake,” said Jean-Louis Missika, Vice Mayor of the City of Paris, at the event, Europe - Where To Next? Winning Business Strategies in the Eurozone. He continued: “Brexit is a slow earthquake and it will reshape the economic and financial landscape in Europe.” Missika added that right now political and regulatory authorities, as well as corporates and financial companies, are trying to figure out what this new landscape will look like.