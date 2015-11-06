12:23 December 30th 2016 in News, Around the World
NEX Completes Sale of Voice Broking to Tullett Prebon
The sale of ICAP’s globally hybrid voice broking and information business to Tullett Prebon, now named TP ICAP (TP Icap), which includes the associated technology and broking platforms and certain joint ventures and associates, has completed today. The remaining business, which includes EBS BrokerTec, as well as Traiana, will remain under the newly named NEX Group (Nex). The board of NEX also announces that the Share Consolidation will become effective with effect from Admission today, at which point the total issued ordinary share capital of NEX will be 379,735,432 ordinary shares of 17.5 pence each.