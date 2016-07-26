Skip to main content
New Global FX Committee Formed

in News, Around the World

BIS Global FX Committee

New Global FX Committee Formed

In addition to the Code, central bank governors under the auspices of the Bank for International Settlements have formally announced the formation of a Global FX Committee (GFXC), with the Bank of England’s head of markets, Chris Salmon, at the helm. One of the core objectives of the GFXC will be to promote and maintain the FX Global Code by ensuring that the guidance set out remains relevant and taking into account good practices for supporting adherence. It will seek to promote collaboration and communication among local foreign exchange committees and other jurisdictions with significant FX markets.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe