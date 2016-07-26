09:00 May 25th 2017 in News, Around the World
New Global FX Committee Formed
In addition to the Code, central bank governors under the auspices of the Bank for International Settlements have formally announced the formation of a Global FX Committee (GFXC), with the Bank of England’s head of markets, Chris Salmon, at the helm. One of the core objectives of the GFXC will be to promote and maintain the FX Global Code by ensuring that the guidance set out remains relevant and taking into account good practices for supporting adherence. It will seek to promote collaboration and communication among local foreign exchange committees and other jurisdictions with significant FX markets.