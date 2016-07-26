01:34 April 26th 2017 in News, Around the World
London Retains Number One RMB Spot
London remains the dominant offshore centre for RMB FX trading and payments according to the latest RMB Tracker from Swift. The Swift report focuses on the City of London as an offshore RMB hub and includes statistics and analysis for the first three months of the year as well as insights about the RMB and the state of play in London’s FX market. As of March 2017, Swift’s data shows that 36.3% of the RMB FX transactions (excluding China) are conducted with the UK.