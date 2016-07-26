Skip to main content
Is Spoofing Now Easier to Prove?

in News, Around the World

Michael Coscia Spoofing trading code

A note from US legal firm Crow & Cushing suggests that as well as the law on spoofing in financial markets being tougher than it was before, actually proving the offence is now potentially easier. The note compares the recently-upheld conviction of Michael Coscia for spoofing certain futures markets with the activities of what was known as The Radio Pool, a group of investors who artificially inflated the price of Radio Corporation of America (RCA) in the 1920s before selling out.
 

