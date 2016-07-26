Skip to main content
INTL FCStone Enhances Small Payments Business

INTL FCStone has announced that the Global Payments Division (GPD) of its London-based subsidiary has introduced Automated Clearing House (ACH) connectivity, enhancing the company’s high-volume, low-value cross-border payments offering. Low-value payments are the single largest driver of growth in GPD’s payments volumes, which are currently 60% up year-on-year, the firm says. In order to support this increasing demand, the firm launched an initiative to securely access a greater number of global ACH low-value clearing systems. “In the past, how a payment was sent and what the cost of sending it was didn’t matter as much because the absolute value of that payment was usually relatively high. But today, as payments become smaller and smaller, it becomes more and more important to build networks that are cost effective,” Carsten Hils, the global head of GPD, tells Profit & Loss.
 

