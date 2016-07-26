Skip to main content
Indian Public Sector Firms Adopt FXGO

in News, Around the World

Bloomberg FXGO India e-FX

Indian Public Sector Firms Adopt FXGO

Bloomberg is reporting growing penetration of the Indian market, with corporations such as Gas Authority of India (GAIL), Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) and ONGC Videsh (OVL) adopting its e-FX platform, FXGO. GAIL is the largest state-owned natural gas processing and distribution company in India, REC is a leading public infrastructure finance company in India's power sector and OVL is India's second largest oil company. The corporate treasury desks at GAIL, REC and OVL are using Bloomberg FXGO to analyse trade ideas, request quotes, execute, and perform post trade analysis, all on a single electronic platform.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe