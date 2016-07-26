16:07 July 12th 2017 in News, Around the World
Indian Public Sector Firms Adopt FXGO
Bloomberg is reporting growing penetration of the Indian market, with corporations such as Gas Authority of India (GAIL), Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) and ONGC Videsh (OVL) adopting its e-FX platform, FXGO. GAIL is the largest state-owned natural gas processing and distribution company in India, REC is a leading public infrastructure finance company in India's power sector and OVL is India's second largest oil company. The corporate treasury desks at GAIL, REC and OVL are using Bloomberg FXGO to analyse trade ideas, request quotes, execute, and perform post trade analysis, all on a single electronic platform.