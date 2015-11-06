Skip to main content
Good Month for CLS

CLS was another market mechanism to receive a boost from the US election, with data from the settlement services provider showing the number of instructions submitted and the value settled both rising strongly. CLS says the average daily input volume submitted, combining its settlement and aggregation services, was 1,167,833 up 15.0% from 1,015,928 in October 2016 The average daily input value submitted to CLS was $4.99 trillion up 1.4% from $4.92 trillion in October 2016. The volume of instructions rose 21% year-on-year and the value settled was 13.2% higher than November 2015.
 

