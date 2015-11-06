Skip to main content
Goldman Settles with CFTC Over ISDAfix Manipulation

Goldman Sachs has paid a $120 million fine after settling with the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) over accusations its traders attempted to manipulate the ISDAfix interest rate benchmark setting. Goldman neither admitted nor denied the charges in settling. The CFTC issued an Order finding that, beginning in January 2007 and continuing through March 2012 Goldman attempted, by and through certain of its traders in New York, on many occasions to manipulate and made false reports concerning the US Dollar ISDAfix. It adds that Goldman’s “unlawful conduct” involved multiple traders, including the head of the bank’s interest rate products trading group in the US.
 

