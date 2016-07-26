Skip to main content
Global FXC Publishes Initial Guidance on Adherence Registers

in News, Around the World

Global FXC FX Global Code of Conduct Statement of Commitment Adherence Registers

Global FXC Publishes Initial Guidance on Adherence Registers

Profit & Loss understands that several initiatives are underway to develop regional registers that may feed into a global repository that lists those FX market participants who have signed the Statement of Commitment to the FX Global Code and further that at least three banks have already signed the Statement of Commitment. Against this background, the recently-formed Global Foreign Exchange Committee (GFXC) has published what it terms non-binding initial guidance on the establishment of these registers and how they may feed into a Global repository.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe