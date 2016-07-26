01:18 July 31st 2017 in News, Around the World
Global FXC Publishes Initial Guidance on Adherence Registers
Profit & Loss understands that several initiatives are underway to develop regional registers that may feed into a global repository that lists those FX market participants who have signed the Statement of Commitment to the FX Global Code and further that at least three banks have already signed the Statement of Commitment. Against this background, the recently-formed Global Foreign Exchange Committee (GFXC) has published what it terms non-binding initial guidance on the establishment of these registers and how they may feed into a Global repository.