23:17 January 24th 2017 in News, Around the World
FX Turnover Slows Further in October
Data from the world’s FX committees reinforces the sense that April was a minor outlier in FX turnover, with all but one centre reporting a slowdown in activity from April 2016 to October 2016. In April 2016 – coincidentally the month of the Bank for International Settlements’ (BIS) Triennial Survey of FX Turnover – there was a late spike in activity as the Bank of Japan surprised markets through its inactivity on monetary policy, leading to yen volumes soaring. This spike has largely been reversed in the latest surveys.