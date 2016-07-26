Skip to main content
FX Markets Stable as UK Heads for Hung Parliament

After an initial 1.7% drop when the exit poll was released in the UK predicting a surprise hung parliament after the UK general election, FX markets have stabilised with Cable ranging around 1.2750 and EUR/GBP around 0.8780. Market sources say volumes have dropped from the earlier high levels as uncertainty over the outcome reigned, however the market appears to have come to terms with a minority government. BBC predicts the Conservatives will win 318 seats, with Labour in second place on 262 and analysts at the broadcaster say there is “no way” that a hung parliament can be avoided.
 

