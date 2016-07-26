Skip to main content
FX Global Code Formally Launched

Global Code of Conduct central bank governors

The Bank for International Settlements’ (BIS) FX Working Group formally launched the full version of the FX Global Code of Conduct today in London, following the release of stage one in New York last year. The Code contains 55 principles covering areas including ethics, transparency, governance and information-sharing. It also tackles complex topics such as electronic trading, algorithmic trading and prime brokerage. “All of us recognise the need to restore the public’s faith in the foreign exchange market. We share the view that the Global Code plays an important role in assisting that process and also in helping improve market functioning,” says Reserve Bank of Australia deputy governor Guy Debelle, who chaired the FXWG.
 

