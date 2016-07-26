Skip to main content
Editorial: Are Last Look’s Chickens Coming Home to Roost?

in News, Around the World

Last Look Lawsuit global code controls

Editorial: Are Last Look’s Chickens Coming Home to Roost?

Few can be surprised that such an increasingly emotive issue such as last look has led to a lawsuit. As someone who has disliked the practice for more than a decade and written about the risks associated with the regular rejecting of trades for more than seven years this class action lawsuit is not surprising – but I cannot help avoid the feeling that this is both someone trying it on, while at the same time it is the worst case scenario for the defendants.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe