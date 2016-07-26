09:02 July 14th 2017 in News, Around the World
Editorial: Are Last Look’s Chickens Coming Home to Roost?
Few can be surprised that such an increasingly emotive issue such as last look has led to a lawsuit. As someone who has disliked the practice for more than a decade and written about the risks associated with the regular rejecting of trades for more than seven years this class action lawsuit is not surprising – but I cannot help avoid the feeling that this is both someone trying it on, while at the same time it is the worst case scenario for the defendants.