12:00 January 13th 2017 in News, Around the World
“Confluence of Factors” Behind Sterling Flash Crash: BIS
The Bank for International Settlements’ (BIS) Markets Committee has released its analysis of the 7 October 2016 “flash event”, arguing that a range of factors rather than a single driver catalysed the event. During the flash event, sterling depreciated by around 9% versus the dollar in early Asian trading, before quickly retracing much of the move. The new report concludes that “a confluence of factors” cause this flash event, noting that “the time of day played a significant role in increasing the sterling foreign exchange market’s vulnerability to imbalances in order flow”.