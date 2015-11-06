12:40 January 5th 2017 in News, Around the World
CME to Launch FX Monthly Futures
CME Group will expand its suite of FX derivatives with the launch of six FX monthly futures next month, providing clients with access to the front months of the FX forward curve. The new contracts are in addition to the existing quarterly futures and will cover EUR/GBP, as well as five major currency pairs against the US dollar: AUD; GBP; CAD; EUR and JPY. Subject to regulatory approval, the new instruments will be available for trading on CME from 27 February. The monthly contracts are launching on the pairs where CME is seeing the most activity and demand. Currently the group offers over 90 FX futures and more than 30 FX options.