Skip to main content

in News, Around the World

CME Futures curreny futures Crabel Paul Houston Tom gentile

CME to Launch FX Monthly Futures

CME Group will expand its suite of FX derivatives with the launch of six FX monthly futures next month, providing clients with access to the front months of the FX forward curve. The new contracts are in addition to the existing quarterly futures and will cover EUR/GBP, as well as five major currency pairs against the US dollar: AUD; GBP; CAD; EUR and JPY. Subject to regulatory approval, the new instruments will be available for trading on CME from 27 February. The monthly contracts are launching on the pairs where CME is seeing the most activity and demand. Currently the group offers over 90 FX futures and more than 30 FX options.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe