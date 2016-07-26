18:56 April 11th 2017 in News, Around the World
CLS Volumes Up for March
The average daily traded volume (ADV) submitted to CLS was $1.6 trillion in March, up 6.7% from February. This figure also represents a 9.6% increase from the $1.46 trillion ADV recorded for the same period a year ago. At $462 billion in ADV, spot volumes were up 8.1% month-on-month, but down 1.3% year-on-year for March. In contrast, swap volumes in March reached $1.04 trillion ADV, a 14% increase from the year before and a 6.2% increase from February. Meanwhile forward volumes, at an ADV of $95 billion, were up 3.3% month-on-month and up 17.3% year-on-year, in March.