Skip to main content
CLS Volumes Up for March

in News, Around the World

CLS volumes Spot forwards swaps

CLS Volumes Up for March

The average daily traded volume (ADV) submitted to CLS was $1.6 trillion in March, up 6.7% from February. This figure also represents a 9.6% increase from the $1.46 trillion ADV recorded for the same period a year ago. At $462 billion in ADV, spot volumes were up 8.1% month-on-month, but down 1.3% year-on-year for March. In contrast, swap volumes in March reached $1.04 trillion ADV, a 14% increase from the year before and a 6.2% increase from February. Meanwhile forward volumes, at an ADV of $95 billion, were up 3.3% month-on-month and up 17.3% year-on-year, in March.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe