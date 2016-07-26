01:24 August 16th 2017 in News, Around the World
CLS to Host Public Register for FX Global Code
CLS Group has thrown its hat in the ring to host a public register listing those firms that have signed the Statement of Commitment to the FX Global Code. Profit & Loss understands other regional or national initiatives are also underway, however CLS is believed to be leading the push for a global register, in spite of it apparently limiting the initiative to CLS members. The commitment process was initially expected to take six-to-12 months, however firms are already signing up.