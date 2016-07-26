18:14 January 23rd 2017 in News, Around the World
CLS Signs MOU with Chinese Think Tank
CLS Group has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the National Institution for Financial Development (NIFD) in China. The MOU defines close cooperation between the two institutions on research and broadening awareness relating to FX, payments and settlement to support the healthy development of the Chinese economy and renminbi internationalisation. CLS’s head of Asia, Rachael Hoey, and NIFD chairman, Professor Li Yang, signed the MOU on Monday, January 23. “China’s financial development would be enhanced by integration with global financial markets and infrastructure to support its important and growing role in the world,” says Hoey.