Skip to main content
CLS Expands Third Party Access in Korea

in News, Around the World

CLS third party settlement South Korea

CLS Expands Third Party Access in Korea

Fund management institutions can now access the CLS system in Korea for the first time via CLS third-party service provider, HSBC. This announcement builds on the earlier adoption of CLS participation in Korea by other non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs), including a number of leading securities brokers. Third-party participation globally accounts for approximately 22% of the total value settled in CLS and there was a 12% increase in the number of third-party participants using the service in the Asia Pacific region in 2016.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe