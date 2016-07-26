16:04 May 22nd 2017 in News, Around the World
CLS Expands Third Party Access in Korea
Fund management institutions can now access the CLS system in Korea for the first time via CLS third-party service provider, HSBC. This announcement builds on the earlier adoption of CLS participation in Korea by other non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs), including a number of leading securities brokers. Third-party participation globally accounts for approximately 22% of the total value settled in CLS and there was a 12% increase in the number of third-party participants using the service in the Asia Pacific region in 2016.