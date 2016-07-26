21:43 February 20th 2017 in News, Around the World
CLS and TriOptima Hit $1 Trillion Mark in FX Compression
Settlement services provider CLS Group and Nex Group’s TriOptima say that counterparties have eliminated $1 trillion in gross notional value from their outstanding FX forward and swap portfolios using the TriReduce CLS FX Forward Compression Service. The service offers regular compression cycles to reduce operational, credit, and counterparty risk, and enhance capital efficiency. The firms say participation has grown steadily, with the last two cycles reducing notional principal by more than $200 billion, a trend that both companies say they expect to continue.