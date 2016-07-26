Skip to main content
CLS and TriOptima Hit $1 Trillion Mark in FX Compression

in News, Around the World

CLS TriOptima FX compression

CLS and TriOptima Hit $1 Trillion Mark in FX Compression

Settlement services provider CLS Group and Nex Group’s TriOptima say that counterparties have eliminated $1 trillion in gross notional value from their outstanding FX forward and swap portfolios using the TriReduce CLS FX Forward Compression Service. The service offers regular compression cycles to reduce operational, credit, and counterparty risk, and enhance capital efficiency. The firms say participation has grown steadily, with the last two cycles reducing notional principal by more than $200 billion, a trend that both companies say they expect to continue.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe