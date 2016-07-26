06:06 June 13th 2017 in News, Around the World
Cartel Traders Agree to US Extradition
Court documents filed in New York this week indicate that three members of the notorious “Cartel” chat room have agreed to extradition to the US to be arraigned on charges of conspiracy to rig FX markets. In a letter, the US Department of Justice (DoJ) states, “We are writing to confirm that each of the three defendants in the above-referenced case – Richard Usher, Rohan Ramchandani, and Christopher Ashton – have agreed to voluntarily appear before the Court on the charge brought against them by indictment in January of this year.