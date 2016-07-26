06:23 April 27th 2017 in News, Around the World
Bank of England Releases Money Market Code of Conduct
The financial markets industry has another code of conduct to confirm with after the Bank of England released its new, voluntary, UK Money Markets Code, which sets out the standards and best practice expected from participants in the deposit, repo and securities lending markets. The Code is underpinned by the key principle that participants should always act in a manner to promote the integrity and effective functioning of these markets. It also outlines six high-level principles encompassing: ethics, governance, risk management, confidentiality, execution and settlement.