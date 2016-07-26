Skip to main content
Bank of England Releases Money Market Code of Conduct

in News, Around the World

Bank Of England Code of Conduct Money Markets

Bank of England Releases Money Market Code of Conduct

The financial markets industry has another code of conduct to confirm with after the Bank of England released its new, voluntary, UK Money Markets Code, which sets out the standards and best practice expected from participants in the deposit, repo and securities lending markets. The Code is underpinned by the key principle that participants should always act in a manner to promote the integrity and effective functioning of these markets. It also outlines six high-level principles encompassing: ethics, governance, risk management, confidentiality, execution and settlement.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe