Bank of China HK Joins EBS Direct

NEX Markets says that Bank of China (Hong Kong) has joined its EBS Direct platform as a liquidity provider. Nex says the move offers “increased liquidity and improved pricing to clients on the platform globally, particularly those trading the offshore Chinese renminbi (CNH).” EBS Direct is Nex’s disclosed relationship trading venue and Jeff Ward, global head of NDFs and forwards and head of FX Asia, at Nex Markets, says, “As the Chinese yuan moves closer to internationalisation, this can only enhance our customers’ access to liquidity, improved pricing and certainty of execution.”
 

