AxiomSL Hires Weisberg in Advisory Role

AxiomSL, a firm that provides enterprise-wide technology and solutions for risk and regulatory reporting, and data management, hired Phil Weisberg as an advisor. This is the first role that Weisberg has taken since leaving his position as managing director, global head of FX, rates and credit at Thomson Reuters, in November 2016. Weisberg spent four years at Thomson Reuters, joining the firm when it bought FXall in 2012, where he had been CEO since the firm launched in 2001. Prior to starting FXall, Weisberg worked at JP Morgan between 1989 and 2001 in a variety of FX-focused roles.
 

