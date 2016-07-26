Skip to main content
As Strong as Any Law… What Non-Adherence to the Global Code Will Mean

The FX Global Code is in many ways as “strong as any rule, any regulation or frankly any law could put in place”, David Puth, chair of the Market Participants Group and CEO of CLS, claims. Speaking to Profit & Loss on the sidelines of a press conference to launch the complete FX Global Code, Puth addressed the key question of just how much teeth an essentially voluntary set of principles can have, noting that while it may not stop misconduct it sets a very high standard of expected behaviour.
 

