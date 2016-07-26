02:45 May 1st 2017 in News, Around the World
And Finally...
Sign up for the new Profit & Loss monthly Insight calls with yours truly to see what I really mean by "sometimes right; sometimes wrong; always certain!" Into the bargain we will throw in a brief section on "Things That Make You go Hmmm..." as well (and it's not often C&C Music Factory make it into financial journalism). Oh, and while we're at it, have we seen evidence that October's sterling flash crash had nothing to do with a news item?