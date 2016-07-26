06:00 May 25th 2017 in News, Around the World
And Another Thing...
If there is one subject upon which I have expounded a lot on recent months it is the FX Global Code of Conduct, so let’s keep this relatively brief. Today has the potential to be a landmark day in the FX industry – a moment when it passes from being an unregulated market with what we now know were obvious cultural problems stemming from the technological revolution, to an unregulated market in which everyone knows the definition of bad practice in the context of a predominantly electronic market.