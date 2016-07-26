02:12 August 8th 2017 in News, Around the World
ACIFMA Extends Search for Next MD
ACI – The Financial Markets Association says it is extending the search window for its next managing director. Profit & Loss understands that the association has already received several applications for the post from within its membership, but in light of the Northern Hemisphere summer and to ensure applications from the broadest possible pool, ACI has extended its search period to August 21. The association says it is seeking “an experienced professional to manage and deliver the strategic objectives of the global association”.